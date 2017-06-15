Apartment House Fire Displaces Nine People in Waterville

Multiple crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment house in Waterville Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived on scene just after 6.

The third floor of the five-unit building on High Street was engulfed in flames.

All the tenants made it out safely. Fire crews managed to save a cat as well, but a couple of ferrets are presumed to have died in the fire.

Nine people, including two children, are now without a home.

“When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire and smoke showing from the building. We quickly determined that no one was in the building at the time. We made entry onto the third floor. Our guys took a lot of heat, and they quickly extinguished this fire,” said Captain Shawn Esler of the Waterville Fire Dept.

One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.