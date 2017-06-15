Another Pleasant Day Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies to our region today, with temps again running a bit below normal as highs range from the mid 60s to low 70s. As the high slips off to our east tonight and Friday and a front approaches from the west a southeast breeze will develop across Maine. The combination of an onshore breeze and increasing clouds from the approaching front will hold the high temps in the 60s Friday and as the front to our west gets closer the chance for scattered showers will increase across Maine. Plan on variably cloudy skies, with some more hit and miss showers Saturday as the front drifts east across New England, while at the same time weakening. By Sunday the wind will become more southerly as a “Bermuda High” builds off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze will bring warmer and more humid air up into our region for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Sunday will likely turn out partly sunny, with just the risk of a pop-up scattered shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance for storms Monday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with a light breeze and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the 60s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist