Another Pleasant Day Today, Damp & Cool Friday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will dominate our forecast for one more day today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures reaching the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. The high will slide to our east tonight allowing clouds ahead of our next storm system to move into the region. We’ll start with partly cloudy skies tonight followed by increasing clouds late. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to around 50° for nighttime lows.

A warm front will approach the region Friday, bringing us a cloudy and showery day. At the same time, high pressure will be just off to our east which will set us up with a south/southeasterly wind off the ocean. The combination of clouds, showers and a cool wind off the water will make for a damp and cool Friday. Temperatures on Friday will only reach the mid-50s to around 60° for highs. The warm front will continue to push towards the state on Saturday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies with a chance for a few scattered showers. Temperatures will be a bit better Saturday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. The warm front will move through the area Saturday night and Sunday morning allowing warmer and more humid air to return to the region Sunday. Sunday will feature variably cloudy skies with temperatures topping off mainly in the 70s. A cold front will approach on Monday and will give us a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 64°-73°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy start then increasing clouds late. Lows between 44°-51°. Light south wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs between 54°-61° South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, warmer and more humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW