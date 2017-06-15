Animal Welfare Advisory Council Discusses Warm Weather Impact on Maine Animals

The Animal Welfare Advisory Council meets throughout the year to discuss state legislation that affects animals as well as wildlife trends that impact pet and landowners.

Thursday, they met in Augusta to talk ticks, rabies, and proposed dangerous dog laws.

The proposed bill to strengthen the law regarding dangerous dogs has been put on hold at the state legislature.

The Animal Welfare Advisory Council plans on updating the language to reflect some of the changes the council would like to see, such as requiring more signage posted to properties where dangerous dogs live and ensuring owners are held accountable if their animal attacks a person.

“We also want to make sure that there are mechanisms in there so that if the animal is protecting its owner, that it will be protected. Because if it’s protecting its owner from a crime being committed, like the owner is being assaulted, that there will be mechanisms in the law that there can be an appeal process, that there will be behavioral analysis that’s going to be taken into account,” said Liam Hughes, Director of the Animal Welfare Program.

The council plans on resubmitting the bill next legislative session following public input, which they hope to gather later this summer.

They also discussed the impacts warmer weather is having on domesticated and wild animals in the state.

“We are seeing more and more cases of rabies. We want to remind people that by law, your dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies because it is endemic to the state of Maine. We have it, it’s getting more and more common,” said Hughes.

Summer heat also brings ticks, which in many parts of the state are nearly unavoidable.

“Take precautions, wear big repellent, check your pets, use a flea and tick preventative on your pets, talk to your veterinarian about what products are out three that will work best for your budget and your animal.”

As Mainers travel outside of the state with pets on vacation this season, it’s important to keep them away from wild animals to avoid diseases like rabies, but it’s also imperative to not leave them in the car on a hot summer day.

“Many people don’t realize, even with the windows cracked open, how hot it truly gets in your vehicle. Remember, you’re not wearing a fur coat, your dog is.”