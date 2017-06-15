16th Annual Peony Society of Maine Garden Tour



The 16th Annual Garden Tour in the Bangor Area is fast approaching.

It’s sponsored by members of the Peony Society of Maine.

They’ll open their gardens for public tours Saturday the 17th and Saturday the 24th from 9 am to 4 pm.

Seven gardens in Bangor, Orono, Old Town, Hermon, and Eddington will be on display.

“They are 100 year-old plants. They last that long. There are seven weeks of bloom with the different varieties of peonies and it’s worthy to come to both events because you will see different peonies in bloom.”

A $3 donation is encouraged.

That will get you into tours on both Saturdays.

For a list of participating gardens, visit peony-society-of-maine-dot org.