$11K in College Scholarships Awarded to Area Students

More than $11,000 in college scholarships are being awarded to Maine students thanks to Bangor Federal Credit Union.

It’s part of their mission to recognize high school students who go above and beyond in the community.

Eleven graduating seniors from across the state were honored and given $1,000 each Thursday during a ceremony in Bangor.

The scholarship program was developed by the credit union 10 year’s ago. CEO Steve Clark says he’s blown away by the students’ passion for service.

“It gives us hope. It gives us hope that we have future leaders among us that are committed to supporting our communities and have a commitment to civic organizations and leading in the future.”

