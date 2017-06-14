Wellness Wednesday: Grilled Fish Tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

½ cup Cabot light Sour Cream

2 Tbsp McCormick Cilantro Leaves

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp blackening or Cajun seasoning (or equal parts of Cumin, Chili powder and Garlic powder)

¾ lb. Firm whit fish fillets (such as cod or Haddock)

4 whole wheat tortillas

½ cup Cabot Shredded Sharp Light Cheddar

Directions:

1. Prepare and preheat grill

2. Combine sour cream, cilantro and lime juice in a small bowl; set aside.

3. Sprinkle seasoning over fish. Cook fish on grill over medium-high heat just until opaque in center (about 2 to 5 minutes per side depending on the thickness of fillets). Transfer fish to bowl and flake into bite-size pieces with fork.

4. Place tortillas on grill and cook until lightly charred on both sides, about 20 seconds per side.

5. Divide fish among tortillas; top evenly with sour cream mixture and cheese.

Serve with suggested toppings, as desired.

Other suggested Toppings:

Avocado from Mexico, diced tomato, fresh Express Premium Romaine blend, sliced green onion, chopped fresh jalapeno, salsa, peach salsa.

Nutritional Information (using Cajun seasoning) (the sodium is much less if you use the individual spices): Amount per serving: Calories 385; Total Fat 13.5g; Saturated Fat 4.25g; Cholesterol 122mg; Sodium 565mg; Carbohydrate 31g; Fiber 3g; Protein 21g; Calcium 147mg.

Adapted from Hannaford Flier 6/11/17