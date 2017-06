UPDATE: Body Recovered, Two Others Still Missing In Square Lake

Wardens have found the body of one person and are continuing to search for two others who they believe are in the waters of Square Lake.

The two missing people are presumed to be dead.

Authorities say four people were in a motorboat that capsized yesterday afternoon in windy conditions.

The only one wearing a lifejacket was able to safely get to shore.

Wardens say the group clung to the watercraft until dark.

Square Lake is in Aroostook County, east of Eagle Lake.