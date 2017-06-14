Teenager Charged With Arson and Burglary For Skowhegan Car Fires

A 15 year old boy has been arrested in connection with a crime spree that left four vehicles burned and vandalized in Skowhegan this week.

The boy is charged with arson and burglary.

He was arrested at his home yesterday.

Police say they searched his home and found a set of keys to one of the burned cars under his pillow.

Investigators say the cars were set on fire around 4 Monday morning in a housing complex on Family Circle and on West Front Street.

The teen was taken to Mountain View Youth Development Facility in Charleston and is expected to be in court later today.