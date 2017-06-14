Sunny & Pleasant Today and Thursday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build into the region for today and Thursday giving us a much cooler and more comfortable couple of days. Today and Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

A warm front will approach the region Friday, bringing us increasing clouds and the chance for some scattered showers mainly Friday afternoon. With more clouds in place and the chance of showers, temperatures will be cooler Friday with highs mainly in the low to mid-60s. An upper level disturbance approaching the area Saturday will continue out shower chances for the start of the weekend too. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 60s. Warmer and more humid air will return Sunday under variably cloudy skies. Shower chances for Sunday look to be very minimal so plan on a mainly dry day. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80° Sunday afternoon.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, cooler and comfy. Highs between 65°-74°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows between 40°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 66°-73°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, warmer and more humid. Few showers possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW