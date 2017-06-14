Six-Member Legislative Panel Tasked with Resolving State Budget Dispute

A six member legislative panel is tasked with resolving the state budget dispute.

The committee met Wednesday morning to begin the work of deciding how much money goes education, and how it gets funded.

House Democrats want to use the voter-approved extra tax on Maine’s highest earners to fund education. Senate Republicans want to use existing resources and a lower funding amount.

House Republicans say implementing the surcharge would be unconstitutional, but Democrats say the budget must reflect the will of the voters.

“We believe this is really a violation of the constitution, or giving up of a responsibility that we were granted by the constitution- we, the legislature- that basically says the legislature shall never give up its power of taxation to anybody else. By accepting this, or not affirmatively agreeing to it, I think that we’re giving up our responsibilities,” said Rep. Tom Windsor, (R) committee member.

“It is a constitutionally-sanctioned process. It is now the law of Maine, and as people who took oaths to uphold the law, we should at least think about the fidelity that we owe to what it is that we were directed to do,” said Rep. Aaron Frey, (D) committee member.

They’ll be working to compromise on a budget plan by Friday in a race to avoid a possible government shutdown.