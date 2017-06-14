Secretary of the Interior Visits Katahdin Woods and Waters for Official Review of Monument Status

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke got a look at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument as part of his review of the piece of land.

He says, “The President has tasked me through an E-O to look at monuments, to evaluate making sure the monuments have a proper voice of the locals, communities, states, to make sure that the monuments are appropriate.”

Many local supporters are worried about the land losing its National Monument Status after Zinke’s review.

Matthew Polstein, owner of New England Outdoor Center says, “If something changes in the context of the monument, it will not impact us in a positive way here in terms of the branding and draw that the monument brings to this area and the resources it adds up above.”

Zinke told Polstein, “If we both agree with public access healthy forests, collaboration, working together, recreation and traditional uses, I think we’re both on the same page.”

He has already met with Governor LePage who opposes the National Monument and lobbied to have President Trump add it to the list of those being examined.

The Secretary toured the national monument with Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land to the federal government.

Zinke stopped and spoke with several locals including a logger, birdwatchers, hikers, and painters — all of whom are supporters of the National Monument.

He says he wants to hear from all parties before making a decision, “I’m an optimist. You talk to all sides and everyone loves the land, everyone wants public access, everyone wants traditional use, everyone recognizes how beautiful this is and special. We’re going to look at it.”

The Secretary says he mainly wants to make sure that these national monuments are up to par and safe and fun for all public uses.

He says, “If it says department of interior on it, I expect the experience to be five star. You come in and the rangers and super intendants are in the right uniform, the bathrooms are clean, the roads are well done, the trails marked and thats the obligation of being a good steward.”

Zinke says he has not made a final decision on the matter.

He will be meeting with the Katahdin Chamber of Commerce, Penobscot Nation, and the Maine Woods Coalition on Thursday.