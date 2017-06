Search Underway For Three People Who Were In Capsized Watercraft

A dive team is looking for three people who wardens believe are in the waters of Square Lake.

According to authorities, four people were in a boat that capsized yesterday afternoon in windy conditions.

Only one of those was wearing a lifejacket and was able to safely get to shore.

Wardens say the group clung to the watercraft until dark.

Square Lake is in Aroostook County, east of Eagle Lake.