Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A large dome of high pressure will slide southeast from the Hudson Bay Region of Canada and control the conditions across Maine and the rest of New England the next few days. The high will bring bright skies and pleasant temps to Maine both today and Thursday. High temps the next couple of days will run in the mid 60s to low 70s which is several degrees below normal. As the high slips off to our east Friday and a front approaches from the west a southeast breeze will develop across Maine. The combination of an onshore breeze and increasing clouds from the approaching front will hold the high temps in the 60s to near 70 Friday and as the front to our west gets closer the chance for scattered showers will increase across Maine.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist