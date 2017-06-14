Monroe Man Targeted in Phone Scam

A Monroe man was the target of a scam Wednesday.

The scammers came close, but they didn’t get his money.

“When he called he said grandpa I’m in trouble and I’m in jail… It sounded like him to me.”

It wasn’t a phone call Emery Whitcomb expected Wednesday morning.

A man pretending to be his grandson, who lives in Arizona, said he had been in a bar fight and needed money to get out of jail..

“My nose is broken and all that and he was going on and on and I really couldn’t tell the voice for sure” recalled Emery. “And I bit it hook line and sinker. He said I’ll make sure you get paid back grandpa and all that. I said OK don’t worry about it I’ll take care of it.”

The man on the phone not to tell anyone.’

“No don’t tell anybody. Don’t even tell mom. I mean this was so real.”

He went to the nearest Western Union in Belfast with 1600 dollars to wire to a woman who had contacted shortly him after claiming to be his grandson’s lawyer.

“They tried to send it and the Western Union people wanted to talk to me so I’m behind a desk at Hannaford and I talk to him and he says do you know this Tommy P. Andrews? And I says well they told me to say that I did know him, but I said I really don’t know him” explained Whitcomb. “He said well we’re not going to be able to transfer your money for you sir. Because I think it might be a fraud.”

So he contacted the authorities..

“We get calls about these types of scams very frequently usually once a day at least” said Waldo County Sheriff Corporal Darrin Moody.

Moody says Emery was lucky.

“It’s not always the case and there are some people that end up getting the money to go through then a route that money and it’s very hard to get that back” he said.

“Be aware” said Emery. “They are there. They make it sound so legit. It’s just like getting a fish on the hook by and I’ll tell you if they know how to fish.”