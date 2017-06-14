WATCH LIVE

Madison Rolls to Repeat Region Title in Class C South Softball

Jun 14, 201710:57 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS C SOUTH REGION FINAL

MADISON 12, WINTHROP 0 (5 INNINGS)

