Jury Finds Dobbins Guilty Of 2015 Murder Of Houlton Man

A jury has returned a guilty verdict for a 20-year-old man accused of a brutal killing in Houlton.

Reginald Dobbins has been convicted of murdering 61-year-old Keith Suitter.

Suitter, a military veteran, ran a painting business and lived alone. Officials say he was beaten and stabbed to death on March 1, 2015. The hammer that is believed to have killed Suitter was found in Dobbins’ home.

Dobbins was 18 at the time of the killing, but was charged as an adult.

His attorney blamed another teen charged in the crime. Samuel Geary, who was 16 at the time, was also charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.