Interior Secretary to Visit Maine National Monument

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit Maine’s new national monument today.

He’ll be touring part of the more than 87,000 acres that make up the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Tomorrow, Zinke is scheduled to meet with the Maine Woods Coalition, Tribal representatives, and business owners.

This comes in the middle of a federal review about whether to keep the national monument designation.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Janet Mills called on the Department of Interior to end its review, saying under the Federal Antiquities Act, only Congress, and not the President, has the authority to abolish a national monument.