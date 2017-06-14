Healthy Start: New 3D Mammography Machine at St. Joe’s Breast Care Center

The St. Joseph Regional Breast Care Center is getting a 3D mammography machine.

As a result of the generosity our community has offered, this machine will soon be able to offer a better view of mammography test results.

Not only is this machine saving lives, it’s giving women a better peace of mind.

3D imaging can give a more precise image and show the difference between cancer, and harmless, or benign, growths in the breast.

With 3D imaging, it can ensure that you are cancer free, and rule out the necessity of a biopsy.

For more information, you can visit the stjoeshealing.org website and go to their ‘our services’ section.