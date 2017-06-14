Healthy Living: June 13, 2017

Let’s Call Them Fidget “Tools,” Not Toys

By: Mark R. Allen, MD – Acadia Hospital

Fidget toys are all the rage these days. Fidget spinners, in particular, are quite controversial, having been banned in many classrooms across the country and globe due to the perception that they are distracting the other children (and teachers). So what are these fidgets? And shouldn’t we call them “tools” if they are supposed to be used as positive sensory devices rather than strictly for play?

What is a fidget spinner?

It is a small, ball-bearing device that a person can rotate between his or her fingers, and the angular momentum produced can lead to a calming/relaxing sensory experience. Spinners came into vogue this spring, marketed as aides for children with anxiety, autism, and ADHD, and they are now one of the top 10 toys sold on Amazon.com. Some experts believe that the positive tactile (touch) sensation produced by spinners that can improve attention/focus during conversation and decrease anxiety is outweighed by the clear visual sensation of the device, which can distract both the individual in conversation and others (when used in a group setting). Some parents of children with autism like the fact that the spinners can lead to better social engagement as their peers may be more likely to accept them or play with them because the devices are thought of as “cool.” However, spinners have been banned in a large number of schools, and most professionals prefer to recommend alternative sensory tools that are less visibly and audibly distracting to others.

Some examples of Fidget Tools:

– The classic click pen (or mechanical pencil) – did you know that you had your own fidget all these years?

– Stress balls (of all shapes and sizes)

– Puddy

– Koosh balls or “jellies”

– Steam roller ball (hard plastic spiky ball)

– Fidget Cubes – do not require the visual attention of a fidget spinner and can serve the same purpose as spinners but are more classroom-ready and less distracting

– Twist-and-lock blocks

– Satchel bags (felt bags filled with potpourri, oatmeal, etc)

So how are fidget tools helpful?

– Consider fidgets as adaptive learning tools, not unlike eye glasses!

– Participating in gross motor activity, the movement of limbs or large parts of the body, can assist people in tasks involving working memory (a type of memory used for processing incoming information)

– Many children feel that it is calming to keep their hands and fingers busy while talking about stressful or anxiety-provoking topics

– One case study of a 6th grade classroom in Georgia showed that students who were given stress balls increased their average scores on a writing assessment from 73 to 83 percent…and those with a diagnosis of ADHD improved their results by 27 percent!

– A study at UC-Davis showed that students with ADHD performed better on a computerized attention test the more intensely they fidgeted, whereas typical children did not improve their test score with fidgeting

– Most beneficial evidence is anecdotal rather than scientific

Risks of fidget tools:

– Loss/theft

– Choking hazard – specifically ones with batteries

– Being used as a projectile

– Some are messy (puddy, water beads, etc), but that also could be the point

Other ways to maintain focus:

– Activity breaks (dividing tasks into smaller increments) and more recess – no surprise that there may be a correlation between the rise of fidget use and the decrease of recess in schools!

– Exercise is helpful for management of ADHD symptoms as well as reduction of anxiety

o Riding a stationary bike while reading, or sitting on a movement ball while working at one’s desk, allows for small (non-distracting) motor movements that may be helpful for kids with ADHD

o Participating in team sports can teach important lessons like turn-taking, impulse control, social skills, and teamwork

– Removal of extra distractions

– To-do lists

– Meditation/yoga

– Potential role of therapy and medication (for severe cases)

Take-away Points:

– The treatment of ADHD and anxiety is quite complex…there is no easy “fix”

– Fidget tools, specifically the small, quiet, less visibly distracting kinds, may be helpful in maintaining attention and alleviating anxiety for some children (and adults)

– Exercise is paramount as a behavioral method of controlling anxiety, mood, and attention>