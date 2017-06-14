Flag Day in Bangor

Today is Flag Day and folks in Bangor took the time to celebrate.

Westgate Center for Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Care held a flag raising ceremony.

The American flag was donated by senator Susan Collins’ office after it was flown in D.C.

A Maine flag was also donated by Representative Larry Lockman.

“We try to do activities for them and I thought this would really, really appropriate,” said organizer Lise Auxier. “They’re part of the community and this is an outdoor situation and it’s just beautiful. It’s perfect and I’m sure they remember the Star Spangled Banner and flag raising’s and I think this is great for them.”

The flag was raised by Boy Scout Troop 17 while a Westgate staff member sang the National Anthem.