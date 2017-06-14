Fire Destroys Building on Indian Island

A fire tore through the Finance building on Indian Island. No one was injured but the flames proved difficult for firefighters to put out.

“We’ve had a hard time getting to it, there’s actually 3 roofs on this building so we go inside, we pull but we can’t get to the fire,” explained Penobscot Nation Fire Chief, Mike Hildreth. “And then we go up on the roof and we open that up and we still can’t get to it.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined. One witness who works in the building next door said she could feel the heat of the building the moment she stepped outside. Another said that the tight-knit community is already feeling the loss.

“It effects everybody, it effects the whole community,” said Indian Island resident Neana Neptune. “Our daycare center is right over here to the right and we have our Sarah Springs seniors that are in the back here.”

“I’m sure everybody here knows someone that works in these buildings, probably related, most people have been in and out of those buildings numerous times so…. Everybody feels this when something like this happens,” said Hildreth.

Despite the difficulty putting the flames out, multiple crews from around the area responded to assist. The help was appreciated by everyone on Indian Island.

“Nobody can do this alone so the more people you have coming- all these towns work great together,” said Hildreth. “It’s seamless when they get here. Most of us know each other and that’s why we call.”

“We’ve experienced so much trouble in our community you know? There are some problems with discrimination and things but when something like this goes on, those guys are right there from the fire departments from all around,” said Neptune.

The building is considered lost. Witnesses agree that the one positive to be taken from the day is the response of firefighters and their willingness to help others.

Neptune said “I would say everybody on this island would like to say thank you to all the firemen and women that showed up.”