Emily’s List Names Emily Cain as Executive Director

Emily Cain has a new title.

The former state lawmaker will now serve as executive director for Emily’s List, a political action committee that aims to help elect pro-choice democratic women to office.

Cain ran for Congress in 2014 and 2016 and most recently, served as chief strategy officer for History IT, a private sector tech company.

She says her understanding of what it takes to run a campaign will benefit the more than 14,000 women who rely on Emily’s List when running for office.

“Extremely excited. Emily’s List was there for me when I ran for Congress and I’m so excited that I can now come in and really have the backs of all the women across the country who are ready to run and ready to win in 2018 and beyond. Maine is my home and Maine is where my heart is made is, where my family is. I’m not going far, believe me.”

Emily’s List is based in Washington DC, Cains says she’ll work in the district during the week and come home to Maine on weekends.