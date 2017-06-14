Election Day Results

It was an election day across the state, but only about 10 percent of the registered Maine voters showed up at the polls.

School budgets, along with open board seats and one state bond, were among the questions Mainers voted on yesterday.

In Bar Harbor, there were two questions in front of the voters.

Article 12 was about rezoning part of the town to redevelop the ferry terminal, that measure passed in Bar Harbor.

The other question was the citizen’s initiative to limit the cruise ships and passengers coming into Bar Harbor, and that was voted down.

In Brewer, voters had a school budget to decide, and the voters approved that measure 527 to 374.

The school budget was on the ballot in Ellsworth too.

That passed by a nearly 2:1 margin there.

The school budget also passed in Rockland by more than 200 votes out of a little more than 600 ballots.

The school budget in Lamoine sailed through at the polls yesterday, only 21 votes were against it, while 157 were in favor.

And in Fairfield the school budget passed there as well.

In Bangor, the school budget had passed there as well.

Orono’s school budget for RSU 26 was in front of voters and that passed by more than 300 votes.

The RSU 3 school $2.65 million budget passed 386 to 276.

Plans to build a new $25 million middle school in the Camden-Rockport school district passed in both towns.

About 2 and a half to one in Camden and not quire 2 to 1 in Rockland.