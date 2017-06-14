Clinton Man Thanks Police Officer Who Saved His Life

An emotional reunion in Clinton Wednesday as a local man got to thank the police officer who saved his life.

Shawn Skehan was fast asleep when his home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Luckily for him, officer Phil DiLuca was on his way home after a hard day’s work.

“I was starting to leave town and I heard the fire department get dispatched to a structure fire and I was just down the street,” said DiLuca, Clinton P.D.

Rather than hop in a police cruiser, DiLuca says there wasn’t a minute to spare.

“So I just came right in with my own pickup truck, and I parked right here and the roof was clearly on fire and the siding was burning off the sides and everything like that. The neighbors over here told me that he was still trapped inside,” said DiLuca.

“When I saw you get him out I was like, ‘Thank God!’ Because you know what, five minutes later I think he wouldn’t of made it,” said a neighbor who witnessed the flames.

“I wouldn’t of made it. I would’ve been gone,” said Skehan.

Shawn Skehan has lived at his home on Gold Street for six years.

“You could see the smoke was billowing inside of it, it was black. I couldn’t really get this door open,” said DiLuca.

Just after midnight, when DiLuca arrived, Skehan was sound asleep. DiLuca rushed to the back of the house to break inside.

“This door I was having a little trouble getting open so I kind of just pushed her right in real quick,” said DiLuca.

Once inside, DiLuca could see that flames were spreading into Skehan’s bedroom.

“I screamed at him and he didn’t wake up so I shook him and I told, ‘Look man, we’ve got to get out of here, the house is on fire.’ And he looked at me like I had ten heads.”

DiLuca grabbed Skehan and managed to get him outside- unharmed and grateful, much to the surprise of his neighbors.

“I was so proud of you and I couldn’t get a chance to tell you last night but I am so proud of you,” the neighbor told DiLuca.

Skehan, while emotional and shook up, says he’s thankful for DiLuca and the responding fire crews that helped salvage some of his home.

“But you’re here,” said DiLuca.

“I’m here,” replied Skehan.

“Some of your stuff’s here.”

“Yep.”

“And I’m sure your family and friend are still grateful you’re here.”

“Yeah, they are.”

Skehan’s employer, Home, Hope & Healing, have set up a fundraiser on their facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HomeHopeAndHealing/) to help raise money for him to rebuild his home. Two strangers are now friends, one thankful to be reporting a happy ending to a typically tragic story, and the other grateful he’s alive to tell his.

“Thank you very much,” said Skehan as he hugged DiLuca.

“No problem. It’s part of the job.”