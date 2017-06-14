Caregivers & Patients Testify Against State’s Efforts to Tighten Regulations on Medical Marijuana Program

More than 100 medical marijuana caregivers and patients gathered at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday to testify against the state’s efforts to tighten regulations on medical marijuana.

Under the plan, caregivers and patients who grow their own would have to submit to unannounced state inspections.

Caregivers say patient privacy protections are at risk with the rules written in a way that set the program up for future mandatory registration.

“I’d like to say that I don’t think that patients’ gardens need inspections, especially where the new recreational law is that everyone over 21 can grow plants. They’re not getting inspections. Why should our patients?” asked David Stephenson, medical marijuana caregiver and patient.

“I will not ever register with the state. Creating a voluntary patient registry is a very, very cynical maneuver to try to get people to walk into the opportunity to then have law enforcement knock on their door for no good reason,” said Will Neils, medical marijuana patient.

Others who spoke in opposition of the plan say it will ban diagnosing and treating patients over the phone as well.