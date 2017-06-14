Car Crashes, Catches Fire on Interstate

Emergency crews called to the scene of a crash on the Interstate early Wednesday evening.

Just before six a man heading south on 95 at mile marker 204 in Argyle veered off the road and hit the guardrail with the car he was driving.

The impact caused that car to catch on fire.

“When I arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in the median” said Trooper Benjamin Campbell of the Maine State Police. “The driver was out of the vehicle. Spoke to the driver, he was the only occupant in the vehicle. He didn’t remember much besides hitting the guardrail. Driving into the median, went up about another 150 feet and then he saw some flames so he exited.”

Crews from Old Town and Alton assisted Maine State Police on scene.

Before crews could put the fire out flames were so intense they reached the overpass where the vehicle came to rest.

The driver suffered minor scrapes in the crash.

Traffic was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.