Busy Quilts

Kat Johnson, Education Coordinator, was in Wednesday to talk about the art activity this weekend at the University of Maine Museum of Art that is associated with the Somewhere: Jason Bard Yarmosky exhibit.

The Somewhere exhibit is a series of paintings, drawings, and video that explores issues of aging, and specifically dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Jason Bard Yarmosky’s long time subject of this exhibit is is his Grandmother.

This Saturday, the museum will be hosting a Busy Quilt session where people can create a lap blanket for a person living with dementia and Alzheimer’s

The art activity session runs from 11 am to 3 pm at the University of Maine Museum of Art, located at 40 Harlow Street in Bangor.

For more information or reserve a spot call 581-3300