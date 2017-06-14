Buck Memorial Library Nears End Of 30 Years Of Restorations

The project began in 1993 since the 24 years later we’re on hopefully the last phase of restoration of the building.

Overlooking Main Street in Downtown Bucksport the Buck Memorial Library sits in the heart of the community – it’s been there since the late 1800’s and in places.. It shows.

Behind the facade is the brick wall, structural wall and that wall the mortar has disintegrated so what has to happen is that the wall has to be torn right down and the new brick wall built up. Involves the West Wall here and the north chimney.

The work to replace and restore isn’t cheap.

Extensive work takes money so coming up with funds has been the big thing

Wahl and other community members have worked hard to raise money for the work. They are still looking for more help, but are giving the go ahead.

We were close enough where I decided that the it’s time to pull the trigger and get this taken care of this year

Within a month and a half. We’ve hired an engineer.

The reading room here on the West Side that’s going to have to be closed off but the rest of building should be open for business.

The library turns 130 this year and Larry knows just what to give…

this would be a a tremendous birthday present for the library.

It’s just a beautiful building it’s something that should stay here forever.