Bright & Pleasant Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The large dome of high pressure that brought the bright and pleasant conditions to our region today will slide southeast through New England tomorrow. The high will bring clear skies to Maine tonight and as the wind dies off the temps will dip into the 40s by dawn tomorrow, with some of the deeper valleys up north falling into the upper 30s. The high will bring mostly to partly sunny skies to our region tomorrow, with temps again running a bit below normal as highs range from the mid 60s to low 70s. As the high slips off to our east Thursday night and Friday and a front approaches from the west a southeast breeze will develop across Maine. The combination of an onshore breeze and increasing clouds from the approaching front will hold the high temps in the 60s Friday and as the front to our west gets closer the chance for scattered showers will increase across Maine. Plan on variably cloudy skies, with some more hit and miss showers Saturday as the front drifts east across New England, while at the same time weakening. By Sunday the wind will become more southerly as a “Bermuda High” builds off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze will bring warmer and more humid air up into our region for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Sunday will likely turn out partly sunny, with just the risk of a pop-up scattered shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance for storms Monday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a light and variable wind and low temps in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a light breeze and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the 60s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist