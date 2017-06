Bill to Extend License Suspension in Drug Offense Conviction in Augusta

There is a public hearing today in Augusta about a bill to suspend the driver’s license for six months if a person is convicted of drug offenses.

This would bring Maine into compliance with federal drug law and Governor LePage is behind the bill.

It would increase the minimum suspension period for a person convicted of operating under the influence within a decade.

The suspension period would increase from 150 days to 180 days