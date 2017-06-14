5th Annual Bangor’s Beer Festival this Weekend

The 5th annual Bangor’s Beer Festival is once again in town!

The festival will be held this weekend, June 17th from 12 – 5pm, right at the Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau at 330 Harlow Street, in Bangor.

This year, the festival will be adding a twist to the menu: A bacon bar! The bar, courtesy of Hops House 99, will offer three different flavors: sweet, savory, and crazy.

The VIP session will start from 12 to 1pm, and general admission picks up at 1 and goes all the way to 5pm.

VIP sessions includes lunching with the brewers, an additional hour of unlimited samples, unlimited bacon at the bacon bar for the first hour, and a Tap into Summer T-shirt.

Designated driver tickets for both the VIP and general admissions session will also be available.

For tickets, you can visit brownpapertickets.com