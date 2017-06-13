Voters Head To The Polls For June Elections



The one question all Maine voters saw on the June ballot was a 50 million dollar bond question.

In many towns school budgets were voted on too.

In November about 70 percent of registered Maine voters went to the polls, but on this June election day the state expected just a 10 to 15 percent turnout.

“Last year at the general election we only had 184 voters show up out of the approximately 4500 at that time,” said Paula Scott Hampden’s Town Clerk & Registrar of Voters. “We now have 5800 on our voters list and I was hoping to surpass the numbers from last year based upon the attention that the school budget has received.”

School budgets are up for vote in June so they can start the fiscal year during the summer before students are in the classroom, and in some towns a contentious school budget can bring out more people to the polls.

“It depends on the school budget,” said Shelly Crosby Orono’s Town Clerk & Registrar. “It can vary from year to year depending on the numbers, at this point it’s on par with other June elections.”

Orono is one of many towns where the voters were addressing the school budget, the same with Brewer.

“They’re coming for both if there’s more than one issue but yes most people in June do come for the school budget because sometimes the state doesn’t have a referendum question or you know another question so most of the people will come in for the school budget,” said Pamela J. Ryan Brewer’s City Clerk

Orono had 3000 ballots on hand, brewer about 22 hundred for their 7 thousand plus registered voters, and in Hampden remember they only had 184 ballots cast in June last year.

“Well I projected high,” said Scott. “The state had sent me 1800 ballots and I requested a thousand of the school district I am surely way over turnout but I would rather have the ballots in place.”

For the June voters, according to Ryan normally what is on the ballot is not what brings them to the polls. “The people that are going to vote are going to come out and vote.”