Two Versions of State Budget Get Initial Approval, But Neither Has Support to Pass

There have been two versions of a state budget – one from the House, the other from the Senate, and neither one has the support it needs to pass.

So the budget process appears to be heading to a Committee of Conference.

This committee would be comprised of three members of both the House and Senate, with a goal of having a budget in place by the end of this month.

House Republicans are calling the Democrats’ decision to run their version of a budget a waste of time, and Senate Democrats say Republicans need to compromise when it comes to funding education.

“I actually think that it is a waste of time. I think if we were actually spending time sitting down at a table and negotiating rather than posturing politics and trying to maneuver this and trying to maneuver that, we could probably get a budget done. This isn’t the first time this has happened and I think quite frankly we’ve lost two weeks in this process that we could have been working on getting a deal done,” Said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Republican Leader.

“It’s definitely frustrating. It’s frustrating that we have fundamental differences in where we’re going with this state budget. We believe that there’s a law enacted that puts significant money into education. Now there’s a repeal effort that has been put into this budget and that’s basically what we’re trying to make a statement of that this would be our only time to really debate these issues. I mean this was a procedural thing more than anything,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, (D) Senate Democratic Leader.

The political impasse is over the amount of education funding and whether or not it gets funded by the voter-approved extra tax on Maine’s wealthiest citizens.

Lawmakers hope to reach a budget compromise soon. To avoid a government shutdown, a budget needs to be in place by the end of the month.