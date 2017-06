Teen Seriously Injured in Crash, Misses Graduation

A young man from Bucksport is recovering at home after a car crash on Friday left him with a significant injury.

According to deputies, 18 year old Garrett Smith lost control on a corner on the Oak Hill Road in Swanville.

His vehicle struck a tree, and he was flown to a hospital with brain trauma.

We’re told Smith was set to graduate from high school on Sunday.

He’s expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.