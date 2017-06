Suspected Heroin Dealers Arrested in Augusta

Three men are accused of selling heroin and cocaine out of an Augusta motel room.

Travis Moore. 41, of Augusta is accused of working with Stephon Sullivan, 20, and Sammy Virella, 19, both from New York.

Police say Sullivan and Virella have been alternating between two motels in Augusta.

Drug agents say a search of their room at the Edison Dr. motel turned up $11,000 worth of heroin and coke, along with nearly $4,000 in cash.