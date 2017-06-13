Summer Runs for Bangor Band, Library Summer Music Series Begin

A pair of summer concert series kicked off their seasons Tuesday night with the same performance.

The Bangor Band played at the Bangor Public Library’s Summer Music Series.

Both offer weekly music into August.

At 158-years-old the Bangor Band has been around longer than both the University of Maine and the library.

With it’s diverse offerings and band members that range from their teens to late 80’s it’s developed quite the following.

“We’ve got people to come year after year” said band member Victoria Wingo. “Some people just made it the thing that they do. We’ve also got some people with special needs and this is what they love. To be here and just enjoy and feel the music.”

The Bangor Band’s next show will be Tuesday on the waterfront.

The library will host Hampden Academy R&B next Wednesday.