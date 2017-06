Steuben Man Indicted for Sex Crimes Against Minor

A man from Steuben accused of sex crimes against a minor has been formally charged.

37-year-old Leroy Turner was indicted by the Hancock County grand jury last week for gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

He was arrested at a home in Cherryfield in February.

According to state police, the arrest was the result of a seven-month-long investigation.

Court documents say the incident dates back to 2015.