Stain Soaked Rags Ignite To Cause Fire At Rockland Home

A fire in Rockland yesterday afternoon was caused by the spontaneous combustion of stain-soaked rags according to fire officials.

The two story garage at the Pacific Street home was full of fire when crews got to the scene.

The house was damaged as was the house next door.

Firefighters from 8 towns helped to fight the blaze…the temperature outside was 85 degrees at that hour.