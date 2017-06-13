Some Sunshine, Few Scattered Showers Today

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for our Tuesday. A cold front will be crossing the state today and may trigger a few widely scattered showers otherwise many locales will see a dry day. Sunshine will heat everyone up into the upper 70s to upper 80s, however humidity levels will gradually fall during the afternoon from north to south across the state. By Wednesday and Thursday under sunny skies our high temps will be much cooler into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Our next chance for precipitation will move into Maine by Friday under a mix of a sun and clouds, you will have to dodge a few scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. More clouds by Saturday as our next weather maker brings the chance for scattered showers/storms to start the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. A few scattered showers possible. Humidity levels will be falling throughout the day. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will be in the mid-60s to low-70s.