Searsport Wins Class D South Baseball Region Final, Will Play for 3rd Straight State Title

Jun 13, 201711:28 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

CLASS D SOUTH REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

SEARSPORT 6, RICHMOND 2

 

