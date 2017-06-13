Sailing School Vessel Docks in Belfast For Repair

Front Street Shipyard in Belfast has seen ships and vessels come and go.

But, this one has some local ties.

“For me it’s like coming home because I’m from this area. So I know a lot of the folks in the yard and in town which is great.”

Camden native, Jennifer Haddock, and her crew are getting ready to set sail on their mothership once again.

The Corwith Cramer sails for more than three-hundred days of out of the year.

But, with that comes plenty of wear and tear.

“Currently we are taking down the yards and the horizontal part to get ready to haul her out and then the mass will come out. Ultimately, we are going to move into one of the big shed that is right over in the shipyard and have her in there.”

After 30 years of sailing around the world, the Corwith Cramer is finally receiving a little TLC.

“She gives so much to the crew and to the students on board so as we tell our students on board it’s like now it’s time to give back to the ship. She’s kept you safe and everything so everybody’s excited to dive right in.”

The SSV Corwith Cramer is the senior flagship for the Sea Education Association…educating eager young students up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

After five years of planning, it’s finally undergoing a face lift on the rigging, engineering systems, and living spaces.

“We are upgrading the galley on board and it currently has a diesel stove so we’re putting in an electric stove and I’m updating all that. It’s original to the vessel when it was built.”

The 134-foot vessel began its journey thirty years ago in Spain, and since then has traveled up and down the coast.

It will be a few months before the ship can see the ocean, but for now it will get some much needed rest.