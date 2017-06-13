WATCH LIVE

Richmond Softball Claims Region Title for 88th Straight Victory

Jun 13, 201710:32 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS D SOUTH REGION FINAL

RICHMOND 14, GREENVILLE 6

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us