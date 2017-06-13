Pet of the Week: Meet Jinger!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, we had the opportunity to meet Jinger! She is a three year old rambunctious little tortie who’s in need of a good home. Jinger went into the orphanage pregnant and had to have a cesarean section for her litter. All of her kittens have been adopted, and now it’s Jinger’s turn! Jinger loves to play, but when she gets a little over excited, she does nip. It doesn’t hurt though, the Orphanage just wants people to know about it. Jinger is also sweet, loving, and loves to explore.

To learn more about Jinger, you can visit the Orphanage’s website.

Coming up for the Orphanage: The Animal Orphanage Golf Scramble is coming up on July 8th. All proceeds go to the Orphanage. For more information, or to sign up, you can apply at the Orphanage’s website.