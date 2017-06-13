Online Burn Permits: Private or State?

Burn permits are, by law, supposed to be issued by the state’s Forest Service.

Other online systems are not considered valid, making the process confusing for some people.

The man behind one of the websites that people have been using- “Wardens Report”- is Gary Hickey.

Hickey has been the fire chief in West Gardiner for 2 years. He says since the site went up in 2012 it has grown drastically, serving nearly 300,000 residents.

“I’ve been talking with state reps who support Warden Reports, who use it themselves. they’re fired up and so are their residents,” said Hickey.

Hickey says he was given a stamp of approval by the Forest Service and the Attorney General’s Office. The Forest Service doesn’t dispute that, but says the site has grown too large, leaving some in the public confused about the process.

Hickey says it’s about money.

Through the state’s website residents pay $7. Those funds are split- some going to the town toward running the site and the rest to the State’s general fund.

But through Hickey’s system, towns pay to be part of the site but the permit fee is waived for residents.

He says it’s easier on residents and helps local departments stay connected because the data is local.

The state says that data should be held in one place – with the Forest Service.

Hickey says the site is temporarily shut down.. but he’s going to fight to get it back up.

A spokesperson for the Forest Service says in order for permits from private sites to be accepted by authorities, the actual law will have to change.

If you have used this private site for a permit, or another one, you are not in trouble with the law but moving forward, Mainers should use the state’s website.