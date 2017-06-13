WATCH LIVE

Old Town Walks-off With Game’s Lone run to Claim Class B North Softball Championship

Jun 13, 201711:36 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS B NORTH REGION FINAL

OLD TOWN 1, OCEANSIDE 0 (8 INNINGS)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us