New Bill to Give Pharmacists Narrow Window to Prescribe Naloxone

A law enacted last year states pharmacists may dispense Naloxone to individuals at high risk of opioid-related overdose and their family or friend.

But the State Attorney General’s Office says dispensing means delivering a prescription drug with a prescription.

The House and Senate have approved passage of a bill adding the word “prescribe” to the 2016 law.

The new bill would give pharmacists narrow authority to prescribe Naloxone.

It is now up to the governor to approve it.