Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

If you are not a fan of the hot and sticky conditions we have experienced the past three days I think you will be happy with the weather the next few days. A cold front sliding south across New England today has very little shower activity associated with it, but is allowing a northwest breeze on the backside of the high to usher a much less humid and cooler airmass south into our region from south central Canada this afternoon as the wind has shifted into the northwest. A large dome of high pressure will slide southeast from the Hudson Bay Region of Canada and control the conditions across Maine and the rest of New England the next few days. The high will bring bright skies and pleasant temps to Maine both Wednesday and Thursday. High temps the next couple of days will run in the mid 60s to low 70s which is several degrees below normal. As the high slips off to our east Friday and a front approaches from the west a southeast breeze will develop across Maine. The combination of an onshore breeze and increasing clouds from the approaching front will hold the high temps in the 60s to near 70 Friday and as the front to our west gets closer the chance for scattered showers will increase across Maine.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist