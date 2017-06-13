Little Wonkas Learn to Make Chocolate

Last week, we introduced you to students from the Veazie Community School as they prepared for the Willy Wonka Musical.

After a successful performance, they traveled to Specialty Sweets in Bangor Tuesday for their own chocolate factory experience.

Little Wonkas in the making.

“I am making jellybean chocolate.”

“I don’t know what this is. Peanut butter, chocolate chips and regular marshmallows and jellybeans.”

Students in Veazie are fresh off their performance in the Willy Wonka Musical, but still eager to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“Making chocolate and eating the whole thing.”

“It’s easy for kids to see all the candy and not necessarily know the work that goes behind it.”

So a trip to Specialty Sweets was in order.

“But there’s no Oompa Loompas.”

“That was a little disappointing for them.”

Learning the tips and trick’s from Bangor’s expert chocolate makers.

“I mean my kids feel like we have a Willy Wonka factory here so it’s fun to share it with kids their age.”

Students saw firsthand the machines responsible for making and tempering the chocolate, then put their knowledge to the test.

“I have sprinkles, jellybeans, um..”

It can be pretty overwhelming and slightly messy.

“I was dipping my hand in the chocolate to spread it around but it didn’t really work so my glove was all messy.”

For some, excitement lies in new opportunities.

“I never ever made chocolate and it was my dream to make chocolate.”

For others…

“I get to eat it after.”

It’s a sweet opportunity staff say will stay with these students long after the candy wrappers are thrown away.

“Whenever you can make work meaningful to them it just stays with them longer makes them more excited about coming to school it’s a great way to end the year.”

“Can you pass me the sprinkles?”

…