Legislative Committee to Work on Bill to Take Over Northern Maine Dam on U.S. Canadian Border.

A legislative committee is scheduled to work today on Governor LePage’s bill for the state to take over part of a Northern Maine dam on the U.S. Canadian border.

The dam’s owner claims a 30 year federal energy regulatory commission license will cost at least $6 million.

It says it would pay for the dam’s operating costs for a decade if Maine takes it over.

Critics say the bill could leave taxpayers on the hook for millions in operating costs.

Meanwhile, the company’s steps to release the dam is worrying the Canadian consulate general and nearby home and business owners.